Top 5 Premier League signings of the season 2019/20 (feat. Aaron Wan Bissaka and Mateo Kovacic)

Coronavirus may have unfortunately put the beautiful game on indefinite hold, but it does give us time to review the signings of the summer 2019 transfer window.

As ever, there was good business and bad business done last summer. Here are the top five transfers of the 2019/20 season.



5. Danny Ings

A prolific goalscoring record has earned Danny Ings fifth spot. With 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, the former Liverpool fringe player has been a star for Southampton.

After a fairly successful loan spell at St Mary’s last season, the Saints were keen to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis. The European champions sold him for a reported £20m, and it has proved to be a brilliant deal for the south-coast club.

4. Youri Tielemans

Tielemans, aged 22, has been a crucial asset in Leicester’s fabulous season to date. After an impressive loan stint at the King Power Stadium in the second half of last season, the Belgium international was signed for £40m.

He has caught the eye with eight goal contributions in 28 games and formed a formidable midfield with Foxes team-mates Wilfried Ndidi and James Maddison.

3. Raúl Jiménez

Like Ings and Tielemans, Jiménez is another player who impressed on loan last season ahead of a permanent move last summer. It was no surprise when Wolverhampton Wanderers triggered the clause to land him permanently.

At £30m, his performances have made him a steal. With 13 goals in 29 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old boasts a natural eye for goal and has been consistently excellent this season.

2. Mateo Kovačić

Although Chelsea were burdened with a transfer ban last summer, they were still allowed to trigger a clause that would make Kovacic’s loan deal permanent. The Croatia international joined the club on loan for the duration of last season with an option for a £40m permanent deal before June 30, 2019.

Kovacic has been consistently terrific this season in a midfield partnership with Jorginho, yet remains underrated. The 25-year-old may not play a part in many goals and assists, but his passing game keeps Frank Lampard’s side ticking over. His average of 64 passes per game beats the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric.

1. Aaron Wan Bissaka

Aaron Wan Bissaka has earned top spot with a hugely impressive debut season at Manchester United. After a remarkable breakthrough at Crystal Palace last term, plenty of clubs had the 22-year-old at the top of their summer wish-lists.

United won the battle for his signature with a bid of around £50m. While not a cheap signing, the defence-minded right-back has been marvellous for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, making 99 tackles (more than double the number made by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold).

He has been vital in United’s defensive resurgence, has instantly solved what had been a problem position for the Red Devils and has established himself as one of the most promising talents in world football.

