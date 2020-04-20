Video: Dejan Lovren puts in a crunching tackle on his young son

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has not been able to switch off his competitive streak during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Croatia international took the levels of intensity required for a garden kickabout with his young son to the extreme.

As Lovren junior dribbled through the garden at the family home, his dad launched into a tackle. The Reds defender won the ball cleanly, but sent his offspring flying and managed to catch him with his trailing leg for an even bigger crash landing.

Lovren joked on Instagram that the VAR check had resulted in a yellow card for diving.