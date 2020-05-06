Betting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s next club

With no football being played for almost two months and still no certainty over when or how the Premier League 2019/20 season will be brought to a close, there has not been the same sort of clamour over transfer rumours as we would normally see at this time of the year.

No clear end to the season seems to mean no definite start to the transfer window, so players, agents and clubs appear to be keeping their powder dry for now.

A notable exception is Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been persistently linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium during the lockdown. Included within these football tips are some predictions as to where the Gabon international might move.

According to the bookies, the current frontrunners are Real Madrid. Lose Blancos are 4/1 favourites to be Aubameyang’s next club.

With last summer’s big-money signing Luka Jovic having flopped and long-term first-choice striker Karim Benzema now aged 32, Madrid are tipped to make a move for Aubameyang.

Although only 18 months younger than Benzema, the 30-year-old is perhaps viewed as a very useful stop-gap in the Madrid attack.

Whenever Madrid are linked with a player, fierce rivals Barcelona are invariably also linked with the same player. It is no different in this case.

The Catalan giants are 15/8 to sign Aubameyang from the Gunners. That reflects their potential spending power, their allure as a possible destination and also their need for a new striker.

A long-term injury sustained by Luis Suarez has left Barca desperately short of attacking options this season. Prior to the lockdown, they had signed Denmark international Marcus Braithwaite from Leganés to provide cover up front. The 28-year-old had previously plied his trade in the Championship at Middlesbrough, so the prolific Aubameyang would be an upgrade.

Also thought to be in with a shout are Manchester United, who are 9/2 to land Aubameyang. The Red Devils might think twice about signing a prolific scorer entering the twilight of his career from the Gunners having not seen anything remotely close to Alexis Sanchez’s best since he swapped the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford.

But United’s recent transfer policy has rarely followed that sort of logic, so a move for Aubameyang might not be out of the question.