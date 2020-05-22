Liverpool man jokes about COVID-19 improving his game

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has indicated that the COVID-19 lockdown appears to have improved his game.

The veteran midfielder noted that he had been able to find more space than usual in training.

Milner’s extra time on the ball is of course due to the social distancing rules in place as the Reds returned to work at Melwood, not a new-found ability to ghost around the pitch.

But that didn’t stop him having a joke about it.