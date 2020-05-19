Photo: Former Man Utd captain Ashley Young reports for Inter Milan training with full head of hair

Ashley Young had a closely cropped haircut when he broke through at Watford and he has retained pretty much the same look for his entire career.

The former Manchester United captain had opted for a slightly closer shave in recent years, but there hasn’t been much variety.

COVID-19 appears to have intervened. Whether because he couldn’t get to his barber or because he has come to love his grown out hair, Young reported for Inter Milan training with a full head of hair.

You can see Young’s unexpected new look in the photo above and more photos of Inter training below.

