Photos: Tottenham players return to training ground

Tottenham Hotspur players reported for duty at their Hotspur Way training ground this afternoon as they returned to work after lockdown.

Among those pictured were two players who have had very different experiences in recent week.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who was robbed at knifepoint in his own home earlier this month, was pictured cycling at the training ground.

Also back was Heung-min Son, who has completed national service in his native South Korea during the Premier League’s shutdown.