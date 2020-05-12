Video: Arsenal star returns to outdoor training after injury

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has being able to run for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle.

The Uruguay international shared a video showing him jogging in a park as he steps up his recovery.

Torreira sustained the injury in the FA Cup game against Portsmouth at the start of March. At that stage it appeared to have ended his season but, as it turned out, he missed hardly any football.

Despite not missing much actions, the former Sampdoria man has still been counting the days of inactivity.

Writing in Spanish on Twitter, he said: “After a long 70 days, we ran again.”