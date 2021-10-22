Manchester City are one of the main favourites of the 2021/22 season

As Pep Guardiola enters what appears to be his penultimate year in charge of Manchester City, attention now turns to how successful the blue half of Manchester will be this season.

As the defending Premier League champions, Manchester City are once again very much in the mix to clinch yet another English top-flight title with eight games played so far this season. City have won the FA Cup (once) and the Carabao Cup (four times) under Guardiola, and they are sure to be vying for all domestic glory available once more.

The trophy that has eluded City under Guardiola and throughout their existence is the Champions League and, although they reached the final last year, it is still the only real blot on their copybook.

Beating City domestically and in Europe has been no easy task for any side in recent years and the Citizens are seen as one of the benchmark teams to beat on the continent.

They are sure to be in the hunt for plenty of silverware come next May and it will be fascinating to see how many trophies they can add to their ever-growing collection this term.

Domestic dominance to continue?

Three of the last four Premier League titles on offer have ended up at the Etihad Stadium, with City returning some of the best ever points totals on their way to domestic dominance.

With eight games played, City currently find themselves in third place in the table – having visited the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester City already this term.

They are just two points off the pace in the Premier League and have been playing their usual brand of imperious, fast-paced football.

EFL & FA Cup glory

While their performances in the Premier League often make the headlines, City have been the team to beat in domestic cup competitions over the past few years.

They have won the Carabao Cup a record four times in a row, last losing a game in the competition back in 2016, and they are 3.25 with Bet Victor to go all the way and bag the League Cup again this term.

But the FA Cup hasn’t been as kind to City in recent years – with their last two FA Cup triumphs taking place in 2011 and 2019.

Pep Guardiola’s side do start as the heavy favourites to win the competition however this season and can be backed at 5.00 with Coral to lift the famous old trophy at Wembley in May.