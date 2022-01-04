There are many types of contact lenses

Contact lenses are small circular pieces of glass that are carefully inserted into the eye for cosmetic, corrective, and therapeutic purposes. It was first thought of in 1508 by Leonardo da Vinci. Over time, contact lenses have been further improved and developed by great professionals. These improvements have resulted in a variety of lenses that have been described in terms of their features, life span, and usage.

Soft contact and hard contact (RGP) contact lenses have two features. They are made of a material (permeable polymer) that allows the cornea of ​​the eye to receive enough oxygen. Soft contact lenses are more comfortable to use than hard gas permeable contacts. Users of hard gas permeable contact lenses need more time to get used to it. To protect the normal layer of the eye, some soft contact lenses have a layer of UV protection. Unlike rigid gas permeable lenses, soft lenses are more delicate and have a higher risk of eye contamination due to their thinner layer. The RGP also said that its superiority is related to its application as it is easy to keep and remove.

There are two main types of wear schedules: daily disposable and extensible clothing. Daily disposable is also called one-day disposable. They are best for sensitive and allergic eyes. Because daily disposable lenses do not require cleaning, some people find them more trouble-free than others. This type of lens has to be discarded before going to bed, it is designed for daytime use only. In contrast, extended wear lenses work for a certain period of time without being removed. There are two main types of extended wear lenses, one that can be used for a period of one week and the other that can be used for a period of thirty days. Lenses used in a month are called super permeable because they contain silicone hydrogel which provides more oxygen than other lenses.

Communications have different purposes. They can be used for matte, corrective, and therapeutic purposes. There are different types of cosmetic lenses to choose from such as light-filtering tint, enhancement tint, and color tint. Color tints change eyeshades to different colors but mostly purple, sapphire and green. There are also sports lenses called light-filtering tints. Light filtering tints mute specific colors. Enhancement tint enhances eye color through its translucent tint.

Regarding correction methods, there are bifocal, torque, and orthokeratology lenses that correct certain vision problems. Bifocal contact lenses are ideal for an eye that fails to focus on nearby objects called presbyopia. Lenses for presbyopia can be made of soft or hard gas permeable material. It can be disposable or monthly wear. Toric contact is designed for astigmatism, a blurred vision of the eye. They come with a soft and hard gas permeable material. In addition to astigmatism, it is also designed to solve the problem of insight or foresight. Orthokeratology lenses are also known as corneal reshaping contact lenses that temporarily treat vision loss or mild myopia. These special lenses are worn throughout sleep and taken off after waking up. The material used for this is permeable solid gas.

There are also lenses that can be used as a treatment, also called bandage lenses. These are the types of lenses that take care of the cornea and posterior eye problems such as corneal edema, keratitis, corneal ectopic, corneal edema, dissemitocellular, and many more.

As time progresses, there will be more improved contact lenses. There will be discounted contact lenses with more advanced features. For more information please visit the shop for contact lenses at designer optics it is the best platform to get the best contact lenses.