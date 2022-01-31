Should Manchester United Prioritise Building a Better Squad, or Signing a Superstar?

If you are a Manchester United fan, you probably have your own thoughts when it comes to what the club should do to remain at the top of their game during the upcoming season. The question of whether they should prioritise building a better squad or signing a superstar has, however, been posed as of recently with both fans and players having strong opinions on what the club’s next moves should be. If you are interested in what Manchester United’s options are going forward, continue reading to find out everything you need to know.

The Signing of a Midfielder

2021 saw Manchester United fans struggle to focus on anything else but the club's lack of a great midfielder. It has, however, been revealed that the issue is now a matter of urgent priority and that a decision will be made later this month. It comes as a number of players, including Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, seemingly failed to impress club bosses this season which has only ramped up the search for a suitable replacement. Ralf Rangrick is reportedly hoping that the transfer market will provide him with exactly what he is looking for.

No Room For Any Welcome Additions

It was hoped earlier this year that Manchester United would be able to make the most of the January transfer window but with the halfway point edging closer, any incomings remain fairly unlikely at this stage. This comes as the club struggled to make any cuts to their current 29-strong squad during the summer which has had a knock-on effect on this month’s transfer window and led to their uncharacteristic inactivity this past couple of weeks. Even if the club decides to go ahead with its plans to onboard a new midfielder, this is unlikely to make a substantial difference with an attacker also poised to be targeted in the coming months as a number of forwards eye their leave.

A Number of Worthy Contenders

With rumours of Manchester United shaking up their squad later than what was originally planned, a number of names have been submitted as worthy contenders. This includes Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara, and Chelsea’s Timo Werner, just to name a few.

With Manchester United clearly struggling to build a better squad, fans are wondering whether they should focus on shuffling their current players to turn their attention to signing a superstar. There have, however, been rumours flying that the club is poised to sign a midfielder in the coming weeks but with no room for any welcome additions to its already 29-strong team that is bursting at the seams, it is anyone’s guess as to who could be announced to be joining the world-class club this season.