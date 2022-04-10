Seven Countries More Likely to Win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Several of the familiar favorites take a seat atop the odds board. Still, the World Cup odds saw some events after the current European Championship champions, Italy, have been eliminated from their second consecutive World Cup. With another champion of the European Championship who still has his classification in the air, there is still a lot to develop earlier than this winter.

We can’t even tell which team would win as the competition is fierce. In addition, following the various sports news, we can see that the teams are gearing for a glorious showdown, and we are here to enjoy every piece of it.

With CONCACAF and CONMEBOL qualifying nearing completion and the UEFA last playoff rounds alongside the intercontinental qualifiers set to begin in the spring, we have greater chances to see more tough teams enter the fray. There is no doubt that this year’s battle won’t be an easy one for any nation.

So, we look forward to the showdown in November/December. However, here are seven picks most likely to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil

Led via Neymar, Vinicius Jr., and proposing a star-studded aiding cast, Brazil is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup and extend their record of 5 tournament victories. There’s a game-closing in CONMEBOL qualifying, but Brazil has clinched a spot with an undefeated qualifying campaign.

Brazil has always been dominant in every qualifying rounds, and they remain the only team to have qualified for every World Cup tournament since it started in 1930. In addition, they have a World Cup pedigree, having won five. However, the most recent one was in 2002, when the competition was hosted on the Asian continent.

France

The leading World Cup champion chases Brazil atop the odds board. Les Bleus are coming off a disappointing Euros, which saw them blow a 3-1 lead in the final 10 minutes and lose to Switzerland in penalties in the quarterfinals. However, they still have, by far, the most talent in the world and should be expected to defend their title in 2022 fiercely.

After finishing on top of their UEFA qualifying group, France already clinched a spot in Qatar.

Despite losing in the 2020 Euro finals on penalty kicks, England is right there with France as one of the World Cup favorites.

Argentina

Lifting the 2021 Copa América subsequently got the thirty-five-pound trophy off Lionel Messi’s back, but that won’t dampen the 34-year-old’s wish for one remaining crowning glory.

La Albiceleste’s 2018 squad was too top-heavy, so the midfield has been retooled into an ambitious unit while Lautaro Martínez has emerged as the ideal striker to work with Messi.

Portugal

Portugal (16/1) gained the European Championship in 2016 and, despite being eradicated in the ultimate 16 at the 2018 World Cup, they did win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo – who will be 37 in 2022 – will nevertheless be around is unclear. Still, the Selecao have plenty of young talent, such as Joao Felix and Trincao.

Portugal will undoubtedly have to rely on its wide selection of youngsters if they want to have any chance to be World Champions. In that case, we would see how the coach will set up his plays to utilize the different talents in the squad.

Germany

Hansi Flick’s facet was the first to close their location at Qatar 2022 (Qatar routinely certified as host) when they established qualification on October 11, definitely recovering from their early exit at Euro 2020 following a round of 16 loss against England.

And Germany goes into Tuesday’s pleasant towards the Netherlands on an eight-match winning streak seeing that Flick replaced Joachim Low as manager, in which the team has scored 33 goals and conceded simply two.

England

England misplaced the 2018 third-place play-off to Belgium. However, the Three Lions’ devotion need not be too put off by that type of analysis as, as was once frequently said in 2018, the strain of anticipation tends to weigh heavily on their team.

Being viewed as an underdog ought to permit England’s stars to flourish, and they have many very successful players within their ranks, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and of path Harry Kane, with others, such as Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, etc.

Spain

2020 Euro semifinalists Spain are one of the favorites, as a perennial powerhouse, relatively these days removed from their own World Cup title (2010).

Spain received their qualification group and fielded a roster chocked full of La Liga teammates to provoke one of the world’s most talented rosters with a bit of more extraordinary chemistry.

Our Thoughts

Outside of the obvious contenders, a handful of great underdogs are well worth preserving an eye on, including Croatia, Uruguay, and Mexico. All three teams are regular opponents in the event, and each boasts a big soccer tradition, producing elite-level players who punch above their weight on the world stage.

Experts will be making their predictions as to who will come out on the pinnacle in the battle for the jewel of FIFA’s crown, and no doubt, the usual suspects will be to the fore, but there is always room for a bolt from the blue.