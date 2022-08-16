Highest Paid US Sportsmen in 2022 – Who Ranks #1?

Ever dreamed of being a sportsman and wondering how much you could potentially earn? Well, it’s different for every player across all the different sports. However, we wanted to take a look at 10 US sportsmen who are making an absolute killing playing the sports they love. So if you’re wondering what sports are the most lucrative for players, we’ll give you a heads up, it’s becoming a pro-NFL or NBA player!

Let’s take a look at the highest-paid US sportsmen in 2022 and find out who ranks #1!

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen kicks us off with a combined earning of 67 million dollars. However, out of most people on this list, Allen’s endorsement deals aren’t the primary source of his wealth. Instead, Josh Allen enjoys one of the most impressive salaries in the NFL at $63 million. Thanks to his combined salary and endorsement deal with brands like Hyundai, Nike, and Microsoft, he’s managed to nab the tenth spot on the highest earning US Sportsmen in 2022 ranking.

Team: Buffalo Bills

League: NFL

Position: Quarterback

Salary: USD 63 Million

Endorsements: USD 4 Million

Sponsors Include: Nike, Hyundai, Microsoft Surface

Tiger Woods

Famous golfer Tiger Woods makes the cut for 2022, but it’s no thanks to his work on the golf course. That’s right, Tiger Woods enjoys an insane amount of income primarily from his numerous endorsement deals. Woods works with famous brands such as Monster Energy Drink, Gatorade, Nike, Rolex, and TaylorMade. Some of these brands Wood’s has been working with since the 90s!

Position: Golfer

Salary: USD 40 000

Endorsements: USD 68 Million

Sponsors Include: Nike, Rolex, Monster, Gatorade, TaylorMade

Aaron Rodgers

In recent years Aaron Rodgers has acquired a bit of controversy due to several statements he’s made in 2020 and 2021. Regardless, he’s come out of it financially unscathed. He is earning an impressive salary of 57 million from the Green Bay Packers. Furthermore, Rodgers has some of the most lucrative endorsement deals in the game. His endorsement deal with State Farm is considered to be one of the NFL’s richest endorsement deals.

Team: Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

Position: Quarterback

Salary: USD 57 Million

Endorsements: USD 11 Million

Sponsors Include: Adidas, State Farm, Prevea healthcare, Pizza Hut, Sharpie, Bergstrom Automotive

Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is only 34. Still, he’s secured an impressive salary to the tune of 69.8 million dollars. The impressive sportsman also has some minor income on the side from brand deals from Nike, PepsiCo, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and even Ford. Regardless of the sizable difference in endorsement earnings from some of the other players on this list, it’s safe to say Stafford is living large.

Team: Los Angeles Rams

League: NFL

Position: Quarterback

Salary: USD 69.8 Million

Endorsements: USD 2.5 Million

Sponsors Include: Nike, PepsiCo, Fanatics, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Ford Motor, Panini, St. Joe’s Hospital.

James Harden

James Harden, known as the Beard, sealed one of the NBA’s biggest contracts in its history. Earning an impressive 44.4 million dollars, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard also enjoys lucrative brand deals on the side. With companies like Adidas, Beats, Body Armour, and more in his corner, he’s going to continue earning a great deal of money for years to come.

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

Position: Point guard/Shooting guard

Salary: USD 44.4 Million

Endorsements: USD 30 Million

Sponsors Include: Adidas, Beats Electronic, Body Armor, Stance Socks, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance

Russel Westbrook

Russel Westbrook’s career seemed to be tanking for a while after unsuccessfully transitioning from Oklahoma City Thunder to two other teams before finally finding a home at the LA Lakers. Since joining the Lakers, he’s been enjoying a career revival of sorts. However, despite a tough period, he didn’t lose much financially. The point guard enjoyed impressive salaries and lucrative endorsements from brands like Nike, PepsiCo, and more.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

Position: Point guard

Salary: USD 44.2 Million

Endorsements: USD 30 Million

Sponsors Include: Nike, PepsiCo, Samsung, True Religion Apparel, Six Star Pro Nutrition

Tom Brady

Retired then unretired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the NFL’s highest-earning player. This isn’t all that surprising, considering his sporting achievements and winning charisma on and off the field. His salary from the TBB is roughly $25 million, but in 2021 alone, it ballooned to $40 thanks to signing bonuses. On top of a healthy salary, he’s making a killing through endorsements and other ventures beyond the NFL.

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

League: NFL

Position: Quarterback

Salary: USD 31.9 Million

Endorsements: USD 52 Million

Sponsors Include: Under Armour, Upper Deck, Molecule Mattresses, IWC watches

Kevin Durant

The 2019 – 2020 season saw Durant hitting the bench after suffering an Achilles injury. However, the Brooklyn Nets powerhouse made his return, and he did so with a bang! Not only was his performance impressive, but so was the amount of money he was pulling in! Durant earns a lot of money as a player but is also killing it off the court with investments in NFTs and NBA Top Shot, among others.

Team: Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

Position: Small Forward/Power forward

Salary: USD 42.1 Million

Endorsements: USD 50 Million

Sponsors Include: Uber, OpenSea, Two Distant Strangers, Weedmaps, Thirty-Five Ventures

Steph Curry

Steph Curry comes in as the second highest earning US sportsman in 2022 and number 5 in the world! The Golden State Warriors point guard recently signed a four-year extension deal of $215 million, but that’s just the cherry on top. Thanks to his status in the league, he’s earning impressive amounts of money from sponsors like Under Armour, Comcast NBCUniversal, and FTX metaverse. So when his contract ends in a little over three years, he might be in a position to achieve an even more impressive salary. Maybe the 34-year-old will celebrate his 40th as a billionaire.

Team: Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

Position: Point Guard

Salary: USD 45.8 Million

Endorsements: USD 47 Million

Sponsors Include: Comcast NBCUniversal, FTX metaverse, Under Armour

Lebron James

Lebron James has been killing it these last few years. Every year, it seems like we’re hearing about him breaking earnings records, which doesn’t seem to be slowing down. 2021 saw him earning an NBA-record payday. At 37 years old, James is on the fast track to becoming the second billionaire to come from the NBA. According to Forbes, he currently has a net worth of $850 million.

Not only is Lebron earning insane amounts of money on the court, but he’s also earning a ton of it off the court too. Through endorsement deals, his media business: the SpringHill Company, recent appearances in movies like Space Jam: A new Legacy, lending his likeness to game titles like Fortnight, and his investments, he’s pulling in significant numbers.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

Position: Small Forward

Salary: USD 41.2 Million

Endorsements: USD 80 Million

Sponsors Include: Fenway Sports Group, PepsiCo

Conclusion

This is some serious cash being given to some of the best players in their respective games. While soccer and tennis players earn a great deal of money internationally, in the US, the money lies in the NBA and NFL. However, the best source of income that reigns supreme in most cases is brand deals. Lucrative brand deals combined with high salaries make these players the highest earning sportsmen in the US for 2022.